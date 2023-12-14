Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) PT Raised to $15.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Semrush will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $52,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495,568 shares in the company, valued at $40,233,987.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $52,946.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,233,987.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 6,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $48,626.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 77,800 shares in the company, valued at $613,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,860 shares of company stock worth $7,857,189 over the last 90 days. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Semrush by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 76,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Semrush by 4.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Semrush by 25.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Semrush by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Semrush by 23.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

