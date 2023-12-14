Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Get Sempra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.