Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$10.50 at ATB Capital

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.15.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.17. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$8.85.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7082204 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

