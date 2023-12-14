Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Up to $221.60

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $221.60, but opened at $228.86. Seagen shares last traded at $228.86, with a volume of 4,345,021 shares trading hands.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.75.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,601 shares of company stock worth $4,176,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Seagen by 138.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 196.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

