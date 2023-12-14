Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,609,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,884,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $403.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.07. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $404.36.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

