Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.98

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 274139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sasol Trading Up 4.1 %

Institutional Trading of Sasol

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth $595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth $235,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 342.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

