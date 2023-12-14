Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 403,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 195,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,927,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 670.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 745,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 649,133 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Further Reading

