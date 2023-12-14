Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,288 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 2.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $257.38 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,787,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,636,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,924,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,025,760 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.