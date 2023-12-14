Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 5,979 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,284.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,974,924.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,276 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,215.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,806 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $210,140.60.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,498 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $833,310.04.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,026 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $445,307.14.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,325 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $81,918.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,854 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $183,449.42.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $962.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,709 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $440,932.96.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 55,738 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $526,166.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 630 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,877.90.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE VTN opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTN. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 122.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,304,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 718,176 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter worth about $1,371,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 118,503 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 396,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 89.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 136,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

