Russell Chenu Buys 2,760 Shares of Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Chenu acquired 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.30 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of A$20,134.20 ($13,246.18).
Russell Chenu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Russell Chenu acquired 3,949 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.12 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of A$28,120.83 ($18,500.55).
- On Thursday, November 16th, Russell Chenu acquired 8 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.00 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of A$56.00 ($36.84).
Vulcan Steel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.31.
Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend
About Vulcan Steel
Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vulcan Steel
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.