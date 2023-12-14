Russell Chenu Buys 2,760 Shares of Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Chenu acquired 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.30 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of A$20,134.20 ($13,246.18).

Russell Chenu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Russell Chenu acquired 3,949 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.12 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of A$28,120.83 ($18,500.55).

On Thursday, November 16th, Russell Chenu acquired 8 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.00 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of A$56.00 ($36.84).

Vulcan Steel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend

About Vulcan Steel

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.259 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Vulcan Steel’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

