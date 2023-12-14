Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,626,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $1,049,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $550.77 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $551.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

