Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

NYSE:ROL opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 1.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

