Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $49,230.72 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $290.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.71 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.68 and its 200 day moving average is $296.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

