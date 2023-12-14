Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CFO Sells $161,398.44 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $290.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.71 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

