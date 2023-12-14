Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CFO Sells $119,150.08 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.04, for a total value of $119,150.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $290.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.17. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.71 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

