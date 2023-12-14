Robert Winston Greyber Sells 6,363 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Winston Greyber sold 6,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $59,366.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,263.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Winston Greyber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Robert Winston Greyber sold 1,662 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $11,501.04.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Vacasa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $166.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $17.45. The company had revenue of $379.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 81.45% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 479,197.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170,139,098 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 506.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

