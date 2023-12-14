Reviewing Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Livento Group has a beta of 4.6, meaning that its stock price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Livento Group and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group -178.21% -13.88% -12.46% SeaChange International -27.84% 2.91% 2.16%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group $1.97 million 2.40 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A SeaChange International $32.49 million 0.19 -$11.40 million ($3.68) -0.64

This table compares Livento Group and SeaChange International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Livento Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaChange International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SeaChange International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Livento Group and SeaChange International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livento Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaChange International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SeaChange International beats Livento Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production activities. The company is involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components. The company also provides StreamVid, a cloud-based OTT video platform for operators and content owners that enables streaming services, including content ingestion, workflow automation, user management, content protection, billing and entitlement, and user applications for various device platforms, such as mobile devices or Smart TVs; Advanced advertising, a unified ad tech solution to insert adverts into various video feeds, including broadcast, internet protocol television, and OTT; and Xstream platform, a cloud-based content monetization platform that provides the range of capabilities, including generation and distribution of FAST channels, streaming enablement via content aggregation, and targeted insertion of advertisement from various demand sources. In addition, it provides professional, and maintenance and technical support services, as well as managed services. The company sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales process, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. It serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as broadcasters and other content providers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

