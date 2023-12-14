Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $172.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.00. The stock has a market cap of $236.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

