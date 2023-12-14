Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,609 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,095,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

COF stock opened at $125.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $125.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.