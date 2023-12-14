Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $773.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $678.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $687.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.