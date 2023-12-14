Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.25 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 100,207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,759,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,760,000 after buying an additional 3,755,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,311,000 after buying an additional 3,335,262 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,742,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 1,622,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $80.73.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,695 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

