Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $138.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

