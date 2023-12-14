Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,310 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $142.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $142.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.94.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

