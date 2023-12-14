Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 1,059 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $110.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

