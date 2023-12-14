Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 816 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,675,000 after purchasing an additional 221,708 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,230,000 after purchasing an additional 171,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 233,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 159,923 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $216.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.80 and a 12 month high of $216.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.91. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

