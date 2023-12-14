Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

