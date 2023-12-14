Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

ABBV opened at $154.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.71 and a 200 day moving average of $143.84. The company has a market cap of $272.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

