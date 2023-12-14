Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CFO Sells $98,705.28 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rambus Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,383,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,655,000 after purchasing an additional 518,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth approximately $584,301,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,670 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rambus

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.