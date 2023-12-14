Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QBR.B. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$38.94.

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$31.13 on Monday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.22 and a 12 month high of C$35.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

