Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QLYS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Qualys stock opened at $193.58 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $193.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.55 and its 200-day moving average is $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $241,176.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $241,176.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,109 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Qualys by 353.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

