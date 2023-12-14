Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fluence Energy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fluence Energy in a report issued on Sunday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

FLNC has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Capital raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

