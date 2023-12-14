Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Increased by Analyst

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Zoetis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

NYSE ZTS opened at $197.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $140.76 and a 52 week high of $197.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,572,459 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

