ProVise Management Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 155,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IEF opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

