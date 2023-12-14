ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 561 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $214.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $175.70 and a 52-week high of $215.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

