ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 4,843 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.92 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

