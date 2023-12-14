ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 15,061 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,061 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.29 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

