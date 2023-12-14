ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.4 %

CRM opened at $257.38 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.30. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $3,233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,786,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,550,219.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $3,233,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,550,219.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,025,760. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.