ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 177,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 527.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 114,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BSCR stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.