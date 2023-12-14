ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

