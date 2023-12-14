ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.76 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

