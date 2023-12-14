ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $6,987,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $5,334,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $8,657,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.