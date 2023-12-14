ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $239,875,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $75,226,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $185.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

