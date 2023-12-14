ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

