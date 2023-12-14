ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 4,836 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $105.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.60. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.93.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

