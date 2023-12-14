ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

