ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.3 %

LLY stock opened at $598.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $588.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

