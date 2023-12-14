Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $104,163.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,219.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $104,163.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,219.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 6,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $73,437.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,711 shares in the company, valued at $150,244.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,271 shares of company stock worth $1,387,463. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PubMatic Price Performance

PUBM stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $884.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.00 and a beta of 1.40. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Further Reading

