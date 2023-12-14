Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Invests $241,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,536 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 1.8 %

Walmart stock opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

