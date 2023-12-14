Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Has $410,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $624.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $577.08 and a 200-day moving average of $531.87. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

