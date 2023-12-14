Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $129.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.55. The company has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.